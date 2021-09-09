Forza Horizon 5 has 426 cars and counting

Playground Games has released a list of the cars confirmed for Forza Horizon 5 , and it's very long indeed: 426 cars long. That's not even all, because according to a new developer update more cars will be added to that list ahead of the racer's November 9 release date, not including however many post-launch cars end up in the game.

I'm no revhead, so I don't know what's brilliant about the list, or what's missing from it. According to Playground Games the series debuts on the list include the Jaguar Sport XJR-15, the electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S, and the Mercedes-AMG ONE, among others. There's also the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands truck. I know what trucks are, and think they're great.

The dev update also promises raytracing in the Forzavista mode—that mode lets you get up close and personal with all the vehicles in your garage.

"Additionally, the cars you obtain in-game are highlighted under a new Car Collection interface," the post explains. "Here you can track the vehicles you’ve acquired per manufacturer. It’s like having your own virtual car sticker book. Each automobile is designated with a rarity level and collecting a specific number of cars per manufacturer will also unlock a special reward to claim."