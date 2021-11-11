Popular

How to complete Flock of Trucks in Forza Horizon 5

Here's how to complete this daily challenge.

If you've found that the Forza Horizon 5 Flock of Trucks challenge isn't working, you're not alone. The latest game brings the Horizon Festival to Mexico, with many roads to explore and the choice of a vast list of cars.

There are many challenges to complete in Forza Horizon 5, such as the Mural Compass photo challenge or searching out all of the Barn Find locations scattered across the map. But if you have trouble completing the Forza Horizon 5 Flock of Trucks daily challenge, here's what you need to know.

Forza Horizon Flock of Trucks: How to complete this challenge 

It seems that many people are having trouble completing this particular challenge, so don't worry if it doesn't work for you right away. Flock of Trucks requires you to earn 12 stars from any PR Stunt in a truck. While this seems simple enough, the issue appears to be confusion over which vehicles are actually classed as trucks in the Forza Horizon 5.

The best way to make sure you're using the correct vehicle type for the challenge is to head to your list of cars in the menu, then sort the selection by vehicle type. You should then see which cars fall under the 'Trucks' category—both the Unimog and the Tankpool from Mercedes-Benz count as trucks.

Once you're sure you've got one of the vehicles you need, hop behind the wheel and try the challenge again—PR Stunts include activities such as Speed Traps, Speed Zones, Drift Zones, Trailblazers, and the like. Now you shouldn't have any issues completing the Flock of Trucks challenge.

