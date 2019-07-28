Fortnite World Cup: the final results are in

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite World Cup results are in. After a week of ferocious competition and big money, the best Fortnite players in the world have finally proven who really is the best of the best.

Below, take a look at the final standings, also two lists that double as rosters for new teen millionaires.

Winners

Duos

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Solos

(Image credit: Epic Games)

What's the total prize money pool for the Fortnite World Cup?

A lot.

There’s a $10 million (£7,739,900) prize pool up for grabs in the open qualifiers, with $1 million (£744,070) given out per week. The top 100 solo players and top 50 duos who reach the Finals in New York will be competing for their share of a $30 million (£23,219,700 million) pool. Each Finals competitor is guaranteed at least $50,000 (£38,706) and the top prize is a hefty $3 million (£2,322,240). Can’t sniff at that.