The Foundation AKA Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson arrives in Fortnite

The Foundation, otherwise known as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has finally, finally arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3. We kicked off this new era of Fortnite by learning the mysterious masked stranger assisting Jonesy was none other than the Rock, the WWE wrestling legend and action film star. Now Fortnite players can finally play as him, assuming you bought the Chapter 3 season 1 battle pass.

The Foundation/The Rock also comes with a bevy of new cosmetic items that you can earn by completing new quests associated with the character. We've laid out everything you need to know below.

Fortnite: The Foundation/The Rock skin and cosmetic items

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've got three variants of The Foundation/The Rock in Fortnite. One is his helmet-free look, which gives us a look at Hollywood's most bankable star. The other two are identical save for different types of helmets, with one being The Foundation's customary steel blue version and the other a darker black helmet.

Then we've got all of The Foundation's cosmetics, seen in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games)

The Foundation's Fortune emoticon

True Foundation spray

Foundational weapon wrap

Tactical visor toggle emote (lets you switch between masked and unmasked looks)

Rocket wing glider

Foundation's Mantle back bling

Plasma Spike Pickaxe/Flame Style Plasma Spike Pickaxe

How to get The Foundation skin: Complete the Foundation quests

Epic has rolled out two whole pages of challenges you'll need to complete if you want everything The Foundation/The Rock has to offer. Here's a full rundown of what to complete and what it earns you.

Visit Mighty Monument, Sanctuary, and a Seven Outpost: Unlocks The Foundation outfit.

Snipe an opponent with a sniper rifle while crouching: Unlocks The Foundation's Mantle back bling

Deal 100 melee damage to opponents: Unlocks the Foundation's Plasma Spike Pickaxe

Search 3 chests or ammo boxes at Covert Cavern: Unlocks the Foundation's Fortune emoticon

Use 4 shield potions in a single match: Unlocks the True Foundation spray

Hire a character and travel 1000 meters with them: Unlocks the Foundational Wrap

Finishing all the above quests unlocks page 2, seen below.

Assist in eliminating Gunnar, the IO officer NPC: Unlocks the Tactical Visor Goggle Emote and Unmasked Foundation outfit

Deal 500 headshot damage to players with common or uncommon weapons: Unlocks the Combat Elite Foundation visor

Deal 1000 damage to opponents from above with a shotgun or SMG: Unlocks the Tactical Foundation visor

Land at a Seven outpost, then finish top 10: Unlocks the Rocket Wing Glider

Completing all Foundation quests unlocks the Combat Style of Foundation's outfit and back bling, the Flame Style for the Plasma Pickaxe, and the Ultimate Foundation visor.

