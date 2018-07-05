How to 'search between movie titles' for some easy Fortnite battle stars

Week 10 of Fortnite Season 4 has one final set of challenges to hammer out before that crack in the sky splits open and Fortnite Season 5 pours out. This week, you'll need to "search between movie titles", and no, that doesn't mean the answer lies in your dad's VHS collection.

If you head to Risky Reels and read the marquee, three movies are listed: White Lion, The Orange Crusher, and TV Dreams. Two of those spring to mind immediately, the lion at the north entrance of the new soccer stadium for one, the sitcom TV set to the northwest. If you're set on finding it yourself, we'll leave the last clue to you.

But if you just want some damn battle pass points, we got you. Check out the images and GIF for the precise solution to the "search between movie titles" challenge. You'll find it on a patch of dirt just south of the sitcom set. And with that, Season 4's scavenger hunts are done.