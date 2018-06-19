Fortnite content update v4.4 adds stink bombs, Final Fight mode (Updated)

Update: Fortnite has added Stink Bombs in its latest content update. As teased at the weekend, the gassy grenades join a new Save the World hero in patch v4.4, which also brings with it the new 'Final Fight: Teams of 20' limited time mode and a host of bug fixes.

By creating a "stinky cloud" on impact, Stink Bombs deal five damage every half-second and last for a total of nine seconds. They're of Epic rarity, loot in stacks of three (with a maximum stack of five), and can be found within floor loot, chests and vending machines.

Similar to standard Battle Royale, Final Fight stops its storm circle after the third cycle. When the circles finish closing, the final countdown timer begins, so explains v4.4's patch notes. Once the timer expires, the team with the most players wins—and, in the event of a tie, the two teams (or more) tied in first place share the spoils.

Epic bills Save the World's new '8-Bit Demo' hero as a "new Constructor Demolitionist". He'll enter the Event Store on Wednesday, June 20 at 5pm PST / Thursday, June 21 at 1am BST. He looks like this:

Original story:

Fortnite's arsenal of grenades is set to expand with the addition of a stink bomb that unleashes a cloud of gas that slowly damages anybody inside.

The item began popping up on the game's update feed earlier today, and is listed as "coming soon". The image above was posted on Reddit by user 1Kick234.

It's not clear just how thick the cloud of gas will be. It could act as a more powerful version of the smoke grenade, laying down a thick cloud to block vision while also damaging anyone inside. That wouldn't surprise me: Epic removed smoke grenades from the game because not enough people were using them, but the added damage could make this more viable.

Or it might produce a more transparent cloud that's used purely for damage and area denial.

We likely won't have long to wait—items listed in the update feed normally make it into the battle royale shooter within a week or so.

The new grenade could coincide with the full reveal of season five, which—judging by the clues—might begin with a rocket launch.