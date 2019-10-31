Where to jump a motorboat through flaming rings in Fortnite

Where are the motorboat flaming rings in Fortnite? Another week means another set of Fortnite challenges as we've finally settled into the groove of Chapter 2. This week we're tackling the various tasks that make up the Dockyard Deal mission, which includes jumping through three Fortnite flaming rings with a motorboat.

The challenge itself is simple enough, but the main thing is getting your hands on some water-riding wheels. The flaming rings in Fortnite are plentiful and concentrated rather closely together on the map, but we're going to show you where they are anyway. So, let's get to it.

All Fortnite flaming rings locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As you can see on the map above, pretty much all the flaming rings can be found to the map's southwest, so it's perfectly possible for you to wrap this challenge in one match. For instance, dropping to the ring northwest of Lazy Lake and heading down the river south to the waterfall is just one way of ticking off a couple in extra-quick time.

Now let's get to the rub: where to find yourself a Fortnite motorboat. There are over 20 locations from which you can procure such a vessel, and naturally, they're found on bodies of water. Your best bet is to search the beach areas on the outskirts of the map and investigate the various streams and inlets that are spread across the world. Once you've got one all you need to do is follow the map above to find the rings, get your aim right, and pass through three of them. Whooping in mid-air is optional, but encouraged.

That's not all you've got to do when it comes to your Dockyard Deal challenges, however. You've also got to find the Fortnite letter T in the new loading screen, and visit Fortnite's Boat Launch, Coral Cove, and Flopper Pond. These new points of interest aren't marked on your map, so use our guide to cut to the chase.