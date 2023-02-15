Fortnite's Most Wanted patch teaches you that sometimes it's good to be bad, if only for the sleek "Heisted" line of new Exotic weapons. We've got you covered on a breakdown of how to unlock Cold Blooded Vaults and retrieve these rebellious guns so you can clutch a sweet and simple W.

Battle Royale V23.40 introduces five new Exotic weapons:

Heisted Breacher Shotgun: a terrain-melting close quarters gun

Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle: an action movie-esque option

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun: Damage and speed scaling shotgun

Heisted Run 'N' Gun SMG: a supersonic fast gun

Heisted Blink Mag SMG: a handy gap-closing gun

The Heisted set is powerful, but to acquire that power you'll first have to jump through some crime-themed hoops.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

How to unlock cold blooded vaults in Fortnite

Immediately, you'll want to drop in Faulty Splits, Shattered Slabs, or Brutal Bastion. These locations all hold a not-so-secret Cold Blooded Vault, easily identified by a small safe icon on the map. Loot weapons, ammo, and equipment—hold onto a shotgun and grenades for the quickest victory—and then walk up to the Cold Blooded base, which will be guarded by armed agents in white suits.

Take them out, and then head for their boss, who will have a layered shield and a lot of health. Use your pre-planning prowess to K.O. the big bad, and shut down this operation for good. The boss may drop a Heisted weapon right then and there, but even if they don't, swipe the shining Vault keycard and dive into all the Heisted riches.

Repeat this process at each Cold Blooded Vault location and you'll be swimming in the new Heisted exotic weapons until they don't even feel exotic to you anymore. They'll be like your regular weapons. Actually, that'd be tragic. Maybe the real pro tip here is to avoid overindulging to the point where the magic fades away like a seasoned criminal in the night.