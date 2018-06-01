Fortnite brings back competitive play with Blitz Showdown

The Fortnite "Solo Showdown" limited time competitive mode that debuted last month is back with an updated format and a new name: Blitz Showdown. The new mode "picks up on the pace and speed," Epic explained, by mixing the ranked action of Showdown with features from the Blitz mode Epic rolled out in March, including faster storm circles and combat.

The rules on the Showdown side have been changed slightly as well. Blitz Showdown rankings will be based on 25 matches played instead of 50, as it was with Solo Showdown, and eliminations will factor into the final score along with placements. Reward amounts have been lowered, but they'll be shared among a much wider range of players: Solo Showdown handed out V-bucks to the top 100 finishers, but the top 100 players in each server region (NA, EU, OCE, BR, Asia) will take home a prize this time around.

Awards (Per Region):

1st Place: 20,000 V-Bucks

2nd - 5th Place: 13,500 V-Bucks

6th – 100th Place: 7,500 V-Bucks

"Expect Showdown Limited Time Modes to serve as a test of your survival talent. We’ll continue to make adjustments to future Showdown matches," Epic wrote. "Additionally, we’re looking to grow opportunities for all types of players to challenge their skills in their own way. We’ll be exploring different Showdown formats on a regular basis in the future."

Blitz Showdown runs until 10 am ET on June 4. The full rules are here.