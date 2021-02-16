Fortnite 15.40 Patch Notes: Every new weapon, skins, bug fixes, and more

Fortnite's latest update is finally out, and it's a whopper. The 15.40 patch notes are chock full of details about returning weapons, new skins, new events, and all the usual good stuff that dedicated Fortnite players are eager to crack into.

As usual, Epic has put some work in on bug fixes that will hopefully address any gameplay issues players may have been experiencing.

Here's everything you need to know about the 15.40 update.

Fortnite patch notes: The Flint Knock returns and more exotic NPC weapons

The Flint Knock pistol has been unvaulted, meaning firefights just got a little more boisterous. The Flint Knock pistol uses heavy ammo and deals 86 max damage, but a headshot multiplies that by 2.0. The best part of the Flint Knock is that, at a close range, it will shove your enemy backwards, making it incredibly dangerous in either tight quarters or on the side of a cliff.

Epic has also said that NPCs will be getting more exotic weapons for players to purchase with gold bars, so expect matches to get more heated.

Data miners are hard at work uncovering every new skin and cosmetic that will be added at some point in the near future. Here's a rundown of everything the more reliable data miners have uncovered.

New bundles (via @VastBlastt) pic.twitter.com/FYvmWDf45BFebruary 16, 2021

A new popcorn emote will be added on February 19, and I'm sure it's going to appear in every fan video from now on.

The Jumbo Popcorn Emote will be in the shop on February 19! pic.twitter.com/q1RXdvp0hEFebruary 16, 2021

New cosmetics (via @FunGamesLeaks) pic.twitter.com/0JbugP8gTbFebruary 16, 2021

The latest update is bringing back the always popular Floor is Lava LTM, in which players must race higher and higher while attempting to eliminate one another. The Air Royale LTM is also returning. That lets players fulfill their flyboy fantasies, hopping into planes and immediately killing them if they touch the ground.

Fortnite patch notes: Is WandaVision the next Marvel collaboration?

Season 5's theme has been all about Jonesy dragging history's greatest hunters through time and space to the Fortnite island. We've had Kratos, Master Chief, Walking Dead characters, the freakin' Predator and Terminator, and more.

Season 5 still has a few character surprises up its sleeve. New portals have been added to the map, giving us a few ideas of who may be our next character to purchase.

Data miner ShiinaBR says that we've got a set codenamed "Skirmish" that has both male and female variants. ShiinaBR hopes this may be a WandaVision collaboration, which wouldn't be entirely surprising considering season 4 was brimming with Marvel characters and the Disney Plus show has taken off quite nicely.

The other skin that ShiinaBR uncovered is codenamed "Kepler," and it's male only. ShiinaBR also uncovered three encrypted sets, detailed below.

There are currently 3 sets encrypted (2 new hunter sets + another one), here are the code names:- BikeCatch- ToneTrip- AcutePanicFebruary 16, 2021

Fortnite 15.40 bug fixes

As always, there's a solid number of bug fixes Epic has implemented in Fortnite. Here's the rundown of all fixes you can expect once you've downloaded the 15.40 update.

Battle royale bug fixes:

Fixed issue: Total gold bars showing up as 0 in a match

Fixed issue: Purple coins disappearing without collecting the XP when you drive through them

Fixed issue: Matchmaking doesn't start if unreadied player leaves early.

Creative mode bug fixes

Fixed issue: Phone booths not respecting island settings when changing outfits

Save the World bug fixes

Fixed issue: Mythic Lead Survivor portrait only appearing as silhouette

Fixed issue: Locating a Durr Burger not counting towards the "Locating Burger Break" Ventures quest

Epic is also continuing to investigate ongoing issues including cars not doing damage on impact with players or buildings, cameras hitching after exiting a car, and additional issues with correct gold bar counts appearing.

Don't forget to check out our Fortnite hub for more guides to the latest quests and news. Fortnite is getting its own short film contest, so get those cameras rolling.