Fortnite is getting its own short film festival this weekend

Epic Games has been dabbling with various forms of entertainment within Fortnite for a while now, with live events like the Marshmello concert and movie screenings of Christopher Nolan's biggest films. Now it's bringing a film festival to the battle royale this weekend, rather aptly titled Short Nite.

The festival will show an impressive collection of short films—including an animation from one of Wallace & Gromit's claymation artists, Rich Webber, and one that fellow writer Rachel somehow instantly recognised as being from the same team that did the chicken cartoon featured in Heavy Rain, French studio Gobelins L'Ecole de L'Image.

A single run of all the shorts only takes around half an hour, beginning at 2:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM GMT) on February 20, and will loop for the next 24 hours until February 21. The festival's available in Party Royale, though you can tune in via picture-in-picture from Battle Royale if you don't fancy taking a break from the usual action.

I've always found the idea of watching films and television shows in games rather endearing. Kicking back with a virtual popcorn bucket and my pals sounds like a nice break from the usual building and bullet hell, especially when many IRL cinemas are still closed.