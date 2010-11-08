Football Manager 2011 sweeps UK all-format charts

If there were any doubts about Football Manager's status as a PC gaming colossus, they've been dispelled today by the release of the results of the official UK all-format charts for the UK. Football Manager 2011 has rocketed to the number one spot, beating the likes of Fifa 11, Fable 3 and Fallout: New Vegas to go top of the table, and it's only been out since Friday.

Football Manager 2011's opening sales managed to outstrip those of Pro Evolution Soccer 2011. Sports Interactive boss, Miles Jacobson, tweeted in response to the news "Err - have just been told that our first weekend sales on one format beat Pro Evo's first weekend on multiple formats. Gulp."

PES 2011 isn't the only game they beat. Football Manager's PC only sales bested all format sales for other big titles like New Super Mario Bros. Wii and medal of Honor. The management sim is also riding high in Steam's top sellers chart, coming second to Call of Duty: Black Ops. For more info on the game, check out our Football Manager 2011 review . Here's the official UK all-formats chart in full.

01. Football Manager 2011 (Sega)

02. FIFA 11 (EA)

03. Fable III (Microsoft)

04. Just Dance 2 (Ubisoft)

05. Professor Layton and the Lost Future (Nintendo)

06. New Super Mario Bros. Wii (Nintendo)

07. Fallout: New Vegas (Bethesda)

08. Medal of Honor (EA)

09. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II (LucasArts)

10. The Sims 3 (Konami)