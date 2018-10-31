Popular

Following PC beta woes, Fallout 76 will get a lengthier session later this week



The Thursday, November 1 slot is now eight hours long.

The highly anticipated PC beta for Fallout 76 just wrapped up, but it didn't exactly go smoothly: chief among the problems was the loss of the game files thanks to a Bethesda Launcher bug, and many (including PCG's Fallout 76 expert Chris) were forced to re-download the whole game. Depending on your connection speed, this could dramatically affect your ability to get any meaningful time with the beta.

To make amends, Bethesda has made an adjustment to this Thursday's beta session – it'll now go four hours longer than planned.

Here's the schedule for all confirmed beta sessions for Fallout 76. Wes managed to get into the beta and he's written up all the graphics settings here. We'll have some gameplay impressions bit later.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
