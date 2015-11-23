Fnatic launches peripherals range

If you've always been put off by the garish glowing high-performance mice, keyboards and mousemats, you might be interested in Fnatic's new range, Gear, which takes a reassuringly spartan design approach.

The esports team has revealed the new line on an IndieGoGo page offering mouse, keyboard and pad packages for $167. The design aims behind the new products have been posted on Fnatic's site.

"No flashy green lights will get you a Pentakill. No fan on a mouse will help you hit a headshot. Esports gear is about simplicity, comfort, and reliability—it’s exactly what you need to perform and nothing else."

The stripped-down approach even applies to the line's naming conventions. There's the Flick Mouse; the Rush keyboard, with Cherry MX switches; and two breeds of mousemat: the Boost hard pad and the Focus cloth mat.

Fnatic says its crowdfunding the new line because it allows them to cut out retailers and charge lower prices. "crowdfunding is very powerful because it allows us to have a close, connected relationship with our customers and community. Something that is often hard if you only go the traditional route which is through big distributors/retailers... It also allows us to charge lower prices, if we can establish this relationship direct to our consumers."

Here's Rekkles with more. Thanks PCGamesN.