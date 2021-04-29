Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is a while off, but here’s a furry fighting game in the meantime

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is by all appearances the most ambitious instalment in the animatronic horror series. Set inside a creepy shopping centre, it offers real first-person navigation and has been in development for at least three years at Steel Wool Studios: a long time by FNaF standards. Initially scheduled for a late 2020 release, Security Breach is now expected to come late this year, writes series creator Scott Cawthon on Reddit .

“As you all know, Security Breach was originally planned to come out at the end of 2020, but as we kept working on it and kept adding to it, it just kept getting bigger and bigger and needed more time to finish,” Cawthon wrote. “And now, again, I've made the decision to put more time and money into it to make sure it's finished properly, and that means a late 2021 release instead of an early 2021 release like I had originally wanted. It will be worth it!”

But if you’re devastated by this news, there is consolation: to make up for the delay, Cawthon has released Security Breach: Fury’s Rage for free. “Just to be clear right off the bat, this game is called FURY'S Rage, NOT Furry's Rage,” insists the Gamejolt listing. “So just get that straight. This is a game about unbridled anger and hostility, GOT IT???”