More Tomb Raider details revealed

More information has emerged on the new Tomb Raider reboot. It's a prequel set before any of the other games in the series; it will take place in an open world environment; and Lara will have to secure food and water in order to survive.

In the game, a 21-year-old Lara finds herself stranded on an island after a shipwreck, and will have to explore the unknown lands to secure her escape. Lara will move between various base camps where she can customise her weapons and improve her athletic abilities in order to reach previously inaccessible areas. It should be a far cry from the traditional linear sequence of levels that were a staple of the old Tomb Raider games.

Most of Lara's equipment is still a secret, but images released so far have shown a bow strapped to Lara's back. The new game will drop the series' traditional lock-on combat style in favour of free aiming, which will hopefully remedy the problem where the previous games turned into jumpy-bullet-spam bores as soon as combat began. There's no hint at a release date just yet, but a new Tomb Raider website has appeared.

