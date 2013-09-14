Firefall's PVP mode soon to be suspended until developer can "get it right"

Red 5 Studios CEO Mark Kern announced in a recent blog post that Firefall's PvP mode will be temporarily suspended while the team works out the kinks.

Kern points to the studios' focus on entering the e-Sports arena as one of its bigger blunders. According to Kern's recent blog post, the e-Sports mode known as “Jetball” drew in only three percent of Firefall's PVP player base. The company funneled its remaining resources into its PvE mode, leaving the PvP mode in a rather poor state of affairs. To remedy the situation, Kern said Red 5 will temporarily suspend the Firefall's PvP mode while the team works to improve it.

“People want more content, fewer bugs, and more polish on these world systems,” Kern said in a blog post. “For these reasons, we have made the tough decision to suspend PvP and take the system offline so that we can rethink it and relaunch it. PvP is an important part of our game, and we want to get it right."

Having a major mode cut out of a game is never fun (even if it's just temporary), so hopefully it doesn't take too long before we see Firefall's PvP mode revitalized and back on the front lines.