Final Fantasy VII remake will be fully voiced

The Final Fantasy 7 remake was announced at E3 2015 with a sweet-looking trailer and not a lot in the way of actual information. But in a recent interview with Dengeki PlayStation, translated by Gematsu, Director Tetsuya Nomura and Producer Yishinori Kitase revealed a little bit more about what's in store, including that the game will be fully voiced.

The developers still haven't settled on the voices of characters who weren't in Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children, but added that dating events—in which you decide who takes Cloud Strife out for a night on the town—will be voiced just like everything else. "It would be impossible not to. However, since it’s different from that time and social situation, we need implement the reproduction of original events carefully," Kitase said, apparently in reference to the Honey Bee Inn, a quest-related brothel featuring content that ultimately proved too steamy for the final release of the game.

Kitase wouldn't reveal whether or not the game will be a "so-called open world or sandbox," but said the team is focused on creating environments that will react to character actions. And at least some of the mini-games from the original Final Fantasy 7 will make the transition to the remake. "There were a lot of things from big to small, but we need to consider a bit whether it's necessary to create them all with the latest technology," Nomura said.

Naturally, the one bit information we wish they'd drop was not forthcoming: Is the Final Fantasy 7 remake being developed for the PC? We're assuming (or at least hoping) it is, based on the plan to release it "first" for the PS4, but that's all we've got to go on at this point, and it may be awhile before we find out more. When asked about a possible 2017 release to coincide with the original's 20th anniversary, Nomura said, "Personally, I’m waiting for Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 and World of Final Fantasy in 2016. I think when they’re completed, I’ll be able to release new information."

