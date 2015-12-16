Final Fantasy 6 arrives on Steam today

Listen up, JRPG fans: Final Fantasy 6 hits Steam today. This is the game that Tom rightly described as the best 2D Final Fantasy and also called "the best of the whole lot" in a fit of lunacy. Still, it's pretty good.

Our Samuel is another Final Fantasy 6 fan, and he used his PC gaming low of the week to lament that the Steam version is itself a port of the mobile port of the original SNES game rather than something more faithful. That means updated sprites and a modern UI, but unless you're a true purist, things should be as you left them back in 1994.