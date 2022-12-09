Final Fantasy 16 is likely coming to PC next December

A new trailer announced a June release for PS5, but other platforms have to wait six months to join the party.

During Thursday's Game Awards ceremony, FF14 & Final Fantasy 16 (opens in new tab) producer Yoshi-P introduced a new trailer for Final Fantasy 16 titled "Revenge." Most importantly, the trailer ended with a release date that Square has been holding back on announcing for the last year and change. It's out on June 22, 2023.

On PS5, at least. 

Final Fantasy 16 was announced in 2020 (opens in new tab) with some fine print saying it was a console exclusive "not available on other platforms for a limited time after release on PS5." Since then Square Enix hasn't talked about the PC version, and this trailer continues that trend—but there is a bit of fine print at the end saying "not available on other platforms until December 31, 2023."

Sounds like we might be ringing in New Years 2024 with Final Fantasy 16 on PC, then.

As for the trailer, it's full of familiar sights from Final Fantasy 16 at this point, including massive summons battling it out and protagonist Clive doing some real spinny attacks. I feel like I've seen enough of the game at this point, but I can't deny that the little bit of the Final Fantasy prelude coming in on the horns at the end there got me real jazzed.

