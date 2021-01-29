Which race should you choose in Final Fantasy 14?

Wondering which FF14 race to pick? There are eight races to choose from and your decision basically comes down to which you find the most pleasing, aesthetically. Each of the races is broken down into two separate clans and these differ slightly in appearance as well as base stats.

When it comes down to choosing the best race for you, most will tell you it doesn't matter which you choose. Even with the varying starting attributes of each, the difference at max level is minimal. But for the min-maxers out there, I've gone ahead and added FFXIV class and job suggestions for each.

So if you're ready to take a look at the different choices available, here's a list of the FFXIV races.

FFXIV change race: How to do it

If you're unhappy with your choice after you've created your character, and you've played far enough into the story that you don't want to throw away your progress by making a new one, all is not lost.

You can change your appearance—including race—with the item, Phial of Fantasia. One of these potions is rewarded once you complete the level 50 main story quest, Ultima Weapon. But if you don't want to wait that long, or if you have already used your freebie, you can buy additional Phials of Fantasia with real money through the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.

To use the Phial of Fantasia, use the item in-game, then log out. You will be given the option to edit your character's appearance on the character selection screen the next time you log in.

All FFXIV races

Hyur

Requires: N/A

The Hyur are one of the original races in Final Fantasy 14. They are the most human-like of all the choices, and have a relatively slender, athletic build which lends itself aesthetically to most armor types.

Hyur inhabit most parts of Eorzea and are the most common race—from a lore standpoint, at least. You can choose to play as male or female Hyur in Final Fantasy 14.

Midlander

The Midlander clan can be found throughout Eorzea and are the more numerous of the two, in terms of overall population. They have slender builds and fair complexions and can be found flourishing in every city.

Starting stats:

Strength: 22

22 Dexterity: 19

19 Vitality: 20

20 Intelligence: 23

23 Mind: 19

Suggested classes: Thaumaturge, Arcanist, Lancer, Pugilist, Marauder, Gladiator.

Suggested jobs: Black Mage, Summoner, Red Mage, Blue Mage, Dragoon, Monk.

Highlander

The Highlander clan are much less common than Midlanders. They have a stockier build and generally congregate around the city-state of Ul'dah.

Starting stats

Strength: 23

23 Dexterity: 20

20 Vitality: 22

22 Intelligence: 18

18 Mind: 20

Suggested classes: Lancer, Pugilist, Marauder, Gladiator

Suggested jobs: Dragoon, Monk, Warrior, Paladin, Dark Knight, Gunbreaker

Elezen

Requires: N/A

The Elezen race is another of the original races in Final Fantasy 14. They are tall and slender in build and the shape of their ears gives them an almost elf-like appearance. You can play as a male or female Elezen.

They are the first true inhabitants of Eorzea and weren't thrilled when the Hyur arrived in huge numbers. They are nomadic by nature, but they retreated to protect themselves and their homeland after the perceived invasion.

Wildwood

The Wildwood clan made their homes in the forests of Eorzea, but as time has passed and tensions lessened, they are often seen in Gridania.

Starting stats

Strength: 20

20 Dexterity: 23

23 Vitality: 19

19 Intelligence: 22

22 Mind: 19

Suggested classes: Archer, Rogue, Thaumaturge, Arcanist

Suggested jobs: Bard, Ninja, Machinist, Dancer, Black Mage, Summoner, Red Mage, Blue Mage

Duskwight

The Duskwight clan retreated to the caves and caverns of Eorzea, preferring the company of their own people. The Wildwood Elezen refer to them as 'the Greys'.

Starting stats

Strength: 20

20 Dexterity: 20

20 Vitality: 19

19 Intelligence: 23

23 Mind: 21

Suggested classes: Thaumaturge, Arcanist

Suggested jobs: Black Mage, Summoner, Red Mage, Blue Mage

Lalafell

Requires: N/A

The Lalafell race is unmistakable. Their tiny stature sets them apart from the other races in Eorzea, but their cute appearance doesn't make then any less deadly on the battlefield. You can choose to play either a male or female Lalafell.

Hailing from the islands to the south, the Lalafell are plentiful across Eorzea and can be found in most of the cities across the realm. They treasure family but have no issues when mixing with the other races.

Plainsfolk

The Plainsfolk clan take their name from the plains of the islands they come from. Their earthy colouring helps them blend in with their surroundings.

Starting stats

Strength: 19

19 Dexterity: 23

23 Vitality: 19

19 Intelligence: 22

22 Mind: 20

Suggested classes: Archer, Rogue, Thaumaturge, Arcanist

Suggested jobs: Bard, Ninja, Machinist, Dancer, Black Mage, Summoner, Red Mage, Blue Mage

Dunesfolk

Like the Plainsfolk, the Dunesfolk clan take their name from the environments they inhabited on their home islands. Their bright eyes help protect them against the sunlight of their natural habitat, though they are now often found in the city-state of Ul'dah.

Starting stats

Strength: 19

19 Dexterity: 21

21 Vitality: 18

18 Intelligence: 22

22 Mind: 23

Suggested classes: Conjurer, Thaumaturge, Arcanist

Suggested jobs: White Mage, Scholar, Astrologian, Black Mage, Summoner, Red Mage, Blue Mage

Miqo’te

Requires: No expansions required

The Miqo'te are another of the original races in Final Fantasy 14. Their otherwise human-like appearance is characterised by a small and athletic build, long legs and cat-like ears and tail.

Miqo'te have adapted into great hunters, aided by their keen sense of smell. They are generally territorial, preferring to lead solitary lives, though they can be found throughout Eorzea. You can choose to play either a male or female Miqo'te.

Seekers of the Sun

The Seekers of the Sun clan thrive in daylight and worship Azeyma the Warden, keeper of the sun, from which they've derive their name. They are generally fair-skinned and tend to congregate around the Sagolii Desert and Limsa Lominsa.

Starting stats:

Strength: 22

22 Dexterity: 23

23 Vitality: 20

20 Intelligence: 19

19 Mind: 19

Suggested classes: Archer, Rogue, Lancer, Pugilist, Marauder, Gladiator

Suggested jobs: Bard, Ninja, Machinist, Dancer, Dragoon, Monk

Keepers of the Moon

In direct contrast to the first clan, the Keepers of the Moon are nocturnal by nature and prefer to avoid daylight where possible. They have darker skin than their daytime relatives and are often found living around Gridania.

Starting stats:

Strength: 19

19 Dexterity: 22

22 Vitality: 18

18 Intelligence: 21

21 Mind: 23

Suggested classes: Conjurer, Archer, Rogue

Suggested jobs: White Mage, Scholar, Astrologian, Bard, Ninja, Machinist, Dancer

Roegadyn

Requires: N/A

One of the original races in Final Fantasy 14, the Roegadyn race typically have a large and burly build, and are characterised by their often intimidating appearance. You can play as both male and female Roegadyn.

Roegadyn thrive on physical work and are often found manning their ships or using their brawn at smithies, or in service as a bodyguard or hired muscle.

Sea Wolves

As the name might suggest, the Sea Wolves clan are seafarers and pirates, hailing from the islands to the far north. More recently, they are seen on ships and vessels around Limsa Lominsa.

Starting stats:

Strength: 22

22 Dexterity: 19

19 Vitality: 23

23 Intelligence: 18

18 Mind: 21

Suggested classes: Marauder, Gladiator, Lancer, Pugilist

Suggested jobs: Warrior, Paladin, Dark Knight, Gunbreaker, Dragoon, Monk

Hellsguard

The Hellsguard clan hail from volcanic mountains which they believe to be gates to the underworld. They are commonly seen in the big cities of Eorzea, acting as soldiers and mercenaries.

Starting stats:

Strength: 20

20 Dexterity: 18

18 Vitality: 23

23 Intelligence: 20

20 Mind: 22

Suggested classes: Marauder, Gladiator, Conjurer

Suggested jobs: Warrior, Paladin, Dark Knight, Gunbreaker, White Mage, Scholar, Astrologian

Au Ra

Requires: Heavensward

At first glance, the Au Ra race resembles the Hyur, but on closer inspection, you'll notice they have horns and scales. You can play as either male or female when choosing this race and you'll notice that the males have a considerably larger frame than their female counterparts.

The Au Ra come from the Othard continent in the far east. There is some question as to their connection with dragons, as their appearance hints at close ties with them in the past.

Raen

The Raen clan live in a tranquil life in the deep valleys of Othard, for the most part. Occasionally, a few of their number will seek out adventure as far afield as Eorzea.

Starting stats:

Strength: 19

19 Dexterity: 22

22 Vitality: 19

19 Intelligence: 20

20 Mind: 23

Suggested classes: Conjurer, Archer, Rogue

Suggested jobs: White Mage, Scholar, Astrologian, Bard, Ninja, Machinist, Dancer

Xaela

The Xaela clan are a nomadic branch of Au Ra that form close-knit tribes to hunt and gather. Their frequent warring follows the example their ancestors have set for them.

Starting stats:

Strength: 23

23 Dexterity: 20

20 Vitality: 22

22 Intelligence: 20

20 Mind: 18

Suggested classes: Lancer, Pugilist, Marauder, Gladiator

Suggested jobs: Dragoon, Monk, Warrior, Paladin, Dark Knight, Gunbreaker

Hrothgar

Requires: Stormblood

The Hrothgar became a playable race with the Stormblood expansion. Their hulking build and lion-like appearance may remind players of Kimahri from Final Fantasy 10, though they're unrelated. You can only play male Hrothgar.

The Hrothgar race originates from Ilsabard, but many migrated to Eorzea. They encountered problems with communication which led to conflict on their arrival, but the Hrothgar have since learned the common tongue and have found their place in the land.

Helions

Hailing from the southern region of Ilsabard, where they spend their time serving their queens, this clan was named by scholars who observed them.

Starting stats:

Strength: 23

23 Dexterity: 17

17 Vitality: 23

23 Intelligence: 17

17 Mind: 23

Suggested classes: Lancer, Pugilist, Marauder, Gladiator, Conjurer

Suggested jobs: Dragoon, Monk, Warrior, Paladin, Dark Knight, Gunbreaker, White Mage, Scholar, Astrologian

The Lost

The Lost clan favour a nomadic lifestyle and spend their time learning a variety of trades. They are fairer of fur than the Helions, but carry the same intimidating look.

Starting stats:

Strength: 23

23 Dexterity: 17

17 Vitality: 23

23 Intelligence: 17

17 Mind: 23

Suggested classes: Lancer, Pugilist, Marauder, Gladiator, Conjurer

Suggested jobs: Dragoon, Monk, Warrior, Paladin, Dark Knight, Gunbreaker, White Mage, Scholar, Astrologian

Viera

Requires: Stormblood

The Viera were introduced with the Stormblood expansion, though fans of Final Fantasy 12 will recognise them as Fran's distant relatives. The Viera are characterised by their lithe figures and prominent rabbit-like ears.

Viera generally live closely with nature, and few venture out into the world beyond their woodland homes. In Final Fantasy 14, if you pick Viera, you'll have to play as a female. Male Viera do apparently exist, but their role is much less prominent in society, and they are rarely seen.

Rava

The Rava clan hail from Golmore Jungle and have the colouring that is most associated with Viera. This helps them remain hidden from outsiders and blend into their surroundings.

Starting stats:

Strength: 20

20 Dexterity: 23

23 Vitality: 18

18 Intelligence: 21

21 Mind: 21

Suggested classes: Archer, Rogue

Suggested jobs: Bard, Ninja, Machinist, Dancer

Veena

The Veena clan have much fairer skin than their Rava counterparts. The snowy mountains are their home and they populate the forests in the area.

Starting stats:

Strength: 19

19 Dexterity: 20

20 Vitality: 19

19 Intelligence: 23

23 Mind: 22

Suggested classes: Thaumaturge, Arcanist, Conjurer.

Suggested jobs: Black Mage, Summoner, Red Mage, Blue Mage, White Mage, Scholar, Astrologian.