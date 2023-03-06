Figment is free on Steam, but only until Figment 2 comes out

Audio player loading…

The surreal action-adventure game Figment 2: Creed Valley (opens in new tab) is now set to launch on March 9, and until then, the original Figment—a "musical action-adventure set in the recesses of the human mind"—is free for keeps on Steam (opens in new tab).

"If Dr. Seuss made a puzzle game (opens in new tab), it would probably look like Figment," is how we described the game following its 2017 launch. While ostensibly an action-adventure game, it played more like an environmental puzzle game, each puzzle a short story unto itself. Figment: Creed Valley was announced in 2019 as "encore" DLC (opens in new tab) but somewhere along the line—late 2020, going by the news updates (opens in new tab) on Steam—it became Figment 2.

Like the first game, Figment 2: Creed Valley takes place within the very strange confines of the human mind, which is being overrun by Nightmares who have "shattered the Moral Compass." It once again falls to Dusty and his sidekick Piper to face down fears and "restore the light that once was." And unlike the original Figment, Piper isn't just an NPC companion this time around, but a fully-controllable character playable in local co-op.

A planned Figment 2 launch in February ran into a small delay, and now it's set to come out on March 9. Until then, you can snag the original Figment for free—just pop around to Steam, click the "add to account" button, and enjoy.

"Try the game out when you get the chance, let us know if you liked it!" developer Bedtime Digital Games said. "Or let it sit in your Steam backlog, quietly slipping away (which is also ok)."

If the free Figment isn't enough, you can also get a zero-cost taste of the new game courtesy of Figment 2: Creed Valley – Prologue (opens in new tab), "a short introduction" in which players will face off against the fear of the dark "in rock 'n' roll showdowns."