Popular

Fifa 12 trailer leak shows "impact engine" in action

By

A leaked and slightly fuzzy chunk of in-game Fifa 12 footage has found its way to VG247 , showing offthe improved animation system, and the vaunted "impact engine" that promises to deliver bone crunching collisions with accurate injury after-effects on players.

Skip to the five minute point to get straight to the good bits, which feature famous footballers falling on their millionaire faces. if you're not a football fan, it's worth nothing that DICE are borrowing their animation tech from EA's sports games for Battlefield 3 . Imagine the same realistic collisions applied to grenade blasts and bullet wounds.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments