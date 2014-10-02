Far Cry 4 trailer introduces its arsenal of guns

Brace yourself for a shocker: Far Cry 4 has guns. Lots of guns. What kinds of guns? All kinds of guns. These kinds of guns. I'm talking about guns, baby. Yeah. Guns.

It's all about the right tools for the job, isn't it? Sometimes you need to kill a whole bunch of guys in a hurry. Other times, you need to kill one guy, and you've got some time to fiddle around about it. There are times when you need to be quiet, and times you just can't help but make a whole lot of noise. But no matter how you choose to go about your business, Far Cry 4 has you covered.

I will admit, watching this video has left me torn. I enjoy the Far Cry formula, although I didn't spend much time with Far Cry 3 because I played Blood Dragon first, which set the bar impossibly high; but how many times are we going to travel to an exotic land filled with animals, trucks, and heavily-armed dudes with ill-intent, and turn it into a cinder? I understand that repetition is an almost unavoidable consequence of sequelization, but everything in this trailer feels particularly cookie-cutter.

Oh, but who am I kidding? I'll probably play it, and I'll probably enjoy it. Because guns! Far Cry 4 comes out on November 18.