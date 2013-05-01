Popular

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon releases today, launch trailer promises robo-balls to the wall action

And Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon's month-long campaign of hyperactive teasers comes to an end. It's been a mostly insane tour of slightly-off 80s cliches, most memorably the animated cartoon and cheesy live-action movie . Disappointingly, the launch trailer hasn't focused on the 80s most endearing legacy: the earnest montage. Still, this increasingly explosive look the game's violence and screaming is almost as good.

[VAMS id="d1w842s1PcngP"]

Wait, so even the snake is evil?

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon is out today. If the above video hasn't persuaded you it's worth your time, maybe our hands-on preview will.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
