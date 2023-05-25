Fallout: New Vegas is free on the Epic Store for the first time ever

The Epic Games Store has another big game to give away for the second week of its ongoing Mega Sale. Last week was Death Stranding and this week it's Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, the much-loved first-person RPG from Obsidian Entertainment.

Fallout: New Vegas is an older RPG to be sure—it came out in 2010—but it's also really good. It combines "the best of Fallout 3’s 3D open world with the nuanced roleplaying of the original two isometric games," we said in our guide to running the game on current PCs, which makes it "one of those classic PC RPGs that must be played."

Not straight out of the box, however. 13 years is an eon in PC gaming terms, and while New Vegas will run as-is, it's worth putting a little effort into it ahead of time. The details are linked above but the short version is that you'll want to install and run the game once to create all the directories, INI files, and other such stuff, then exit and pop around to Nexus Mods and grab either one essential New Vegas mod (Viva New Vegas) or, optionally, a whole bunch of individual mods—the amount of effort you want to put into it is entirely up to you, but it's worth at least going with the most basic Viva New Vegas set to squash bugs and make for a smoother, more stable experience.

This is the full Fallout: New Vegas package, by the way: The Ultimate Edition includes the base game plus the Dead Money, Honest Hearts, Old World Blues, and Lonesome Road expansions, and the Gunrunner's Arsenal and Courier's Stash content packs. It's a whole lot of post-nuclear roleplaying.

From a grave in Goodsprings to the @EpicGames Store; #Fallout: New Vegas is now available for free through June 1st! pic.twitter.com/xgIhTyEbhtMay 25, 2023 See more

According to our running list of every free game on the Epic Store, this is the first time Fallout: New Vegas has gone on the giveaway block, so if you don't already have it, don't miss it. It's up for grabs until June 1—after that, yet another mystery game will take its place.