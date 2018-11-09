Fallout 76 stream with Ninja, Logic, and Rick and Morty probably went well in an alternate reality

Last night Twitch was treated to a three hour stream of Fallout 76 played by uber-streamer Ninja, rapper-songwriter Logic, and Adult Swim's Rick and Morty (both voiced by Justin Roiland and animated on-screen). In a universe with an infinite number of realities, there's probably at least one where the stream went really well.

In our reality, it was a bit of a flop. Logic apparently didn't do the required reading and there was a lot of time spent walking him through basic functions of Fallout 76, like how to cure his radiation poisoning. The stream was twenty minutes late to start, and much of it was hampered by tech problems like a delay in the chat feed, meaning what was being said didn't match what was actually happening, and part of the screen being blocked for several minutes by an on-screen graphic.

But the main issue was the three (four) players didn't really click, at least for most of the stream. Roiland tried to keep the chatter up both between his two cartoon characters and the other two streamers, but was often met with complete silence from Ninja and Logic. As an unapologetic Rick and Morty fan, I find Roiland's improvised back and forth between his characters funny even when his jokes completely flop, but it seemed pretty clear Ninja and Logic didn't find him particularly amusing.

Toward the end of the stream everyone seemed to loosen up and settle in a bit, with Ninja and Logic poking fun at Morty and Rick joining in. You just have to sit through about ninety minutes of uncomfortable conversation and technical problems to get there.

The full stream is embedded below and begins at around the 33 minute mark. And that's the way the news goes.