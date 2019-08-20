Fallout 76 raids have begun

Fallout 76's long-awaited first raid is live. Vault 94 is now open, though you should bring some friends or at least some agreeable strangers: The raid is designed for four-player teams of level 50 and higher.

To begin the raid, tune your Pip-boy radio into the Vault 94 emergency broadcast. You'll get an alert that Vault 94 has flooded and the location will show up on your HUD. Once inside the instanced Vault, you and your team will be able to choose the difficulty level: novice, standard, or expert. A novice raid is untimed, so you'll be able to proceed at your own pace, while standard and expert difficulties have time limits and more difficult encounters.

This raid, Dead in the Water, is the first of three that will take place in Vault 94. The missions will rotate each week.

A few more details:

Complete Vault 94 missions to earn XP, Caps, Improved Repair Kits, Legendary Scrips, crafting materials, and items, like Weapons, Armor, and Plans.

Completing a mission on any difficulty will also award Vault 94 Steel, which is used to craft unique new Vault Armor sets, which grant special bonuses to the wearer.

Vault Armor sets are awarded via Plans by completing Standard or Expert mode missions. Vault Armor can be crafted at Armor Workbenches.

Vault 94 Steel, Vault Armor, and Vault Armor Plans cannot be dropped, traded, or sold.

Vault mission rewards can be earned once per difficulty mode, per mission, per day.

If you're interested in more info about Vault 94 itself, I poked my head inside and read a few terminal entries. Vault 94 was founded on the principles of faith and non-violence, and built without turrets or other defensive systems. There was no Overseer assigned, with decisions being reached via a communal council. Their directive in the event of a nuclear war was to assist any survivors outside the Vault.

Opening an unprotected, unarmed Vault to irradiated outsiders? I can't imagine what may have gone wrong.