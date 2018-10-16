Fallout 76 Platinum Edition costs $115, doesn't include Fallout 76

As the Fallout 76 beta approaches, those who want to participate may be mulling over which edition of Fallout 76 to buy. There are several to choose from: the Fallout 76 Standard Edition ($60), the Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition ($80), or the Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition ($200). And then there's the Fallout 76 Platinum Edition.

Thing about the Platinum Edition you might want to make note of: the $115 price tag doesn't include the actual game of Fallout 76.

It does have lots of Fallout 76 stuff, though. There's a collector's case, a numbered concept art print, three 64-page mini-journals for you to take notes in (that's a lot of blank paper!), some postcards, a double-sided map poster (perfect for hanging on a transparent wall so you can see both sides), and a collector's edition Prima guide, both physical and digital.

I bring this up mainly because while on Bethesda's site it's pretty clear for careful readers that the Platinum Edition doesn't include the actual Fallout 76 game (it says it twice, even), this Amazon listing (where it's discounted a few bucks) doesn't make it so clear. You have to click 'read more', and even then it's way down at the bottom in italics. The Platinum Edition also doesn't ship until December.

So! If you're shopping for Fallout 76 editions, and especially if you've asked for the game as a gift from someone else, be mindful that this ultimate-sounding edition, which comes with lots and lots of Fallout 76 stuff, doesn't in fact come with Fallout 76.