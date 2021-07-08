How to find the Out of the Blue codes in Fallout 76

Stuck trying to find the Fallout 76 Out of the Blue codes? The Steel Reign update adds legendary crafting, a new legendary power system, and a new vendor, Minerva , to Appalachia. It also concludes the story of The Brotherhood of Steel and adds several new main quests, including Out of the Blue, which tasks you with finding the code to enter a lab.

Of course, the code isn't just handed to you, so you may be wondering how to figure it out. Here's what you need to know about the Fallout 76 Out of the Blue quest, including how to find the lab door codes.

Fallout 76 Out of the Blue: How to find the codes

The Out of the Blue quest starts at Fort Atlas, and you need to help Paladin Rahmani locate the Blue Ridge Caravan Company. At some point during the quest, you'll need to access the lab area, and this is where things can get a little tricky. The video below should help if you get stuck.

When you investigate the area, you should find several notes. The first one that gives you a hint is—unsurprisingly—called 'Reminder about password', and you find it pinned to the wall next to three password panels. This note clues you in that you're not actually looking for a number; you're actually looking for letters or words that you'll then need to convert to numbers.

Turn around and you'll find the note containing the words you need on a blue desk. This note reads 'OPEN SESAME SEED'. Now you need to convert those three words to numbers, so head around the corner to the left of the blue desk to find a chart on the wall showing letters and numbers.

A number represents each letter, so when applied to the words OPEN SESAME SEED, you'll get the following three-part code:

12-11-22-13

8-22-8-26-14-22

8-22-22-23

These codes can now be entered into the three keypads, starting with the first password panel on the left. Once you've entered all three, press the big red button to the right to open the doors and gain access to the lab area.