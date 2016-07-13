Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop DLC release date revealed

While it was confirmed last week that the impressive-sounding Nuka World will be Fallout 4’s last installment of DLC, there’s still much to get excited about over the incoming Vault-Tec Workshop expansion.

It’s now received a release date—July 26—and will let players craft their own vaults, fill them with furniture and tech, and run tests on its citizens. It all sounds a bit like Fallout Shelter which, according to the Fallout 4 official Twitter account, is expected to launch on PC alongside tomorrow’s update 1.6.

“Build a brighter future underground with the all-new Vault-Tec Workshop,” reads the blurb for the latest DLC on the Bethesda site. “Create a massive Vault and attract new Dwellers using pre-war industrial kits complete with retro-nostalgic furniture, lighting, and art.

"And like every good Overseer, run Vault-Tec approved experiments on your Dwellers to learn what makes an ideal citizen. Vault-Tec has given you the tools, the rest is up to you!”

Although we’ve been treated to more Fallout 4 DLC than perhaps first expected, the quality has been variable to see the least. Vault-Tec Workshop sounds far more substantial than, say, Wasteland Workshop—which Chris struggled to recommend, even at just $5—though, and with Nuka World also on the horizon, it seems Fallout 4’s expansions plan to go out with a bang.

Fallout 4's Vault-Tec DLC will launch July 26 for £3.99/$4.99.