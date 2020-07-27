Fall Guys was the top game on Twitch during its beta weekend

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is the 60-player battle royale where everyone is a wobbling Gang Beasts jellybean-person and every map is an obstacle course of pure chaos. Over the weekend it enjoyed a 48-hour beta during which it raced up both the Twitch charts, and Steam, where it's currently available for preorder.

Briefly sitting above every other game on Twitch in terms of viewers (beaten only by the non-game Just Chatting category), Fall Guys has now dropped down to #25, which is still pretty healthy for a game that isn't even out yet. It leaped up the Steam charts as well, hitting number six in the global top sellers list.

You guys literally hyped up the beta so much that @Steam has featured it on the home page... It's not even out yet and Fall Guys is #6 Top-Selling😲👌 pic.twitter.com/zkKHAR5zFvJuly 26, 2020

Just when you think the battle royale genre is starting to run down, it finds a way to pick itself back up. In the case of Fall Guys, it seems to have achieved that by being as casual and silly and fun to play as Fortnite looks like it should be.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is set to release on August 4.