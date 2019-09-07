Falcon Age, a game where you battle robots with a bird BFF, is out now

Falcon Age is an action-adventure game where you nurture and raise a majestic falcon from a little fluff into a fully-fledged beast. You play as Ara as she battles against an army of automated colonizers in an attempt to restore her cultural legacy.

The game begins with Ara in jail where she first befriends the young falcon. With your new bird BFF by your side, Ara must escape and begin to rebuild her community that is slowly being eradicated by invading robot factions.

As the game progresses, you can teach your falcon a number of tricks, dress it up in different outfits, and craft little falcon snacks—which is adorable. You can also train your falcon to savagely attack drones and robots, which is less adorable, but pretty epic.

If you want to try your hand at being a responsible bird parent then Falcon Age is available on the Epic Games Store for $20 /£16, and features optional VR support for Oculus, Vive and Index.