Oculus confirms you will not be banned for logging into multiple VR headsets with a single Facebook account

Using two or more Oculus headsets with a single Facebook account is not in breach of Facebook's Terms of Service, the social media company has clarified. After a customer service representative told a user that they would likely have their account suspended if they were to use two or more headsets, Facebook has jumped in to say that's not the case, and that it's working to improve the login process for multiple users.

"Using the same Facebook account on two or more Oculus headsets simultaneously will NOT get your account 'banned.' Having the same account registered to two or more headsets is not against the Facebook Terms of Service," the official Oculus Twitter account responded to the aforementioned thread (via UploadVR).

The reason for the confusion apparently stems from an effort to "quickly respond to customer questions", even if the answers to said questions were actually, er, incorrect.

Clearly there's an issue with customer support that also needs to be addressed, especially since the introduction of the compulsory Facebook login, but nevertheless Oculus aims to make the process of logging in with a guest Facebook account easier in the near future. "We plan to introduce the ability for multiple users to log into the same device using their own Facebook account.

"The idea is for people to easily share their headset and eligible apps with friends or family while keeping their information separate. We will have more to share on this soon."

The introduction of a compulsory Facebook login has been a sore spot for the Oculus Quest 2. Despite the headset gaining popularity and praise hardware-wise, some users are keeping their distance due to the FB account access required to utilise the headset. As far as I can tell, too, there's very little functionality gained via the FB account link for the user.

If you delete your FB account, you will also lose your Oculus account, meaning all apps and games will be wiped on deactivation. Some users are also reporting that they are unable to restore their Facebook accounts, thus rendering their Quest headsets unusable. Oculus says the number of cases are low, and that it's working to rectify the issues.

If you are inclined to deactivate your Facebook account, or already have, then the Oculus Quest 2 is simply not for you. There are plenty of alternatives, however, and you need only check out our best VR headset guide for our recommendations.