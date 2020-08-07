F1 2018 is free for keeps from the Humble Store

The week is almost over, but there's still time to squeeze in one last free game before it wraps up. The game is F1 2018, which the Humble Store is giving away—while supplies last—for the next three days.

F1 2018 is a very solid racing sim that suffers a bit for being too similar—and too close—to its outstanding predecessor. "There’s nothing wrong with the new additions Codemasters has focused on, nor has the quality of racing dipped from last year's high tide mark," we wrote in our 75% review. "But with each passing year that the likes of Fortnite splurge new content on their players for free every few months, annualized models like this feel underwhelming in the new goodies they deliver and old-fashioned in their mindset."

That's less of a problem when the price tag is zero, however, which is what we're looking at right now. Pop around to humblebundle.com before 1 pm PT/4 pm ET on August 10 (or, again, while supplies last), click the "get it now" button, and you're off to the races. The game will be delivered by way of a Steam key that must be redeemed prior to 1 pm PT/4 pm ET on August 17, because after that it will expire, and you will have nothing but thoughts of what might have been.

For even more free things to play this weekend and beyond, be sure to have a look at our running list of all the free games you can grab right now—and have yourself a fine weekend.