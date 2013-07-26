F1 2013 gets new 'Hungaroring' trailer, October 4 release date

While I work on my pronunciation of 'Hungaroring', the motor-racing circuit in Hungary, wrap your eyes around this new trailer for Codies' F1 2013 - then put them back in your head where they belong. Their latest F1 tie-in will release on October 4th, just in time for the Korean Grand Prix.

F1 2013 introduces 80s and 90s vehicles into the mix, and confusingly the game comes in two, differently priced editions - the more expensive package containing more 'classic' cars. Whichever one you get, you'll be able to experience circuits like the Nurburgring and the Hungaroring (nearly got it down), the latter detailed in almost explicit detail below.