Evolve interactive trailer lets you switch perspectives across a single match

This is a clever use for YouTube's annotations feature. Rather than a giant, unavoidable "oh please, why won't you just subscribe" box, this new Evolve trailer lets you jump between the perspectives of the four humans and one monster fighting it out across a single round. Can't handle that much choice? Just pop it in Commentary mode, and watch eight minutes of action from Turtle Rock's upcoming co-op shooter.

Evolve looks like a more monstrous Left 4 Dead, which makes sense, as it's being developed by the original creators of Valve's co-op series. It's a five-player competitive game, in which four people team up as humans, and battle a giant, evolving monster. For more details, check out Ben's hands-on impressions .

