Everspace blasts out of early access on May 26

Tom wasn't too keen on Everspace when he played the newly minted early access version back in September of last year, so I'm hoping it's been made a bit more exciting since then. An update this week has added functional cockpit displays, a "mysterious alien race" and other changes, as the roguelike-ish, sci-fi, VR-enabled starfighter shooter transitions to a full release next month.

Everspace launches (for real) on May 26, and you can watch the latest trailer below.

So what does version 0.7 add, if you've been milling about in Everspace's early access version? You can read the full patch notes here, but here are the big new features added:

Added mysterious alien race, referred to as "The Ancients"

Added ancient structures, which work as shortcuts

Added Glyphs, the second kind of Enhancements

Added functional, animated cockpit displays for all player ships

Added option to hide HUD in cockpit view

Added new device: Missile Turret

Thanks, PCGamesN.