Euro Truck Simulator 2's Baltic expansion is out next week

Euro Truck Simulator 2's next DLC, which will let you sweep through Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, will be out on November 29, developer SCS Software has announced.

The Beyond the Baltic Sea expansion will also introduce parts of Southern Finland and Western Russia. In total, it adds more than 13,000 km of new roads to the trucking sim along with 24 new major cities, including Saint Petersburg.

It doesn't add much in the way of new vehicles—just a Finland-only tractor plus two long trailers, but there will be plenty of new landmarks, towns, trains, trams, docks and industrial buildings to watch out of your window.

Euro Truck Simulator 2 may be six years old, but it's still one of the best PC games you can play right now. It's polished, relaxing, and deeply atmospheric.

Beyond the Baltic Sea will cost £13.49/$18. It's on Steam, and it will also be available on the Humble Store.

Thanks, RPS.