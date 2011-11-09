EU giveaway: win a Might and Magic Heroes figure

A massive parcel arrived at PC game HQ recently. What could it contain? Why only a glorious angel man figure from Might and Magic Heroes VI! (It's the one on the left) This lovingly modelled figurine of the Archangel Micheal will make the perfect nerdy centrepiece for your mantle. You can see a little bit more about it on the Might and Magic Heroes VI website .

Would you like to win this magnificent statue readers? Check inside for details of how to win.

Here's a closer look, without Rich's incessant photobombing.

I've been enjoying the game design challenges in previous competitions, so here's another.

Design me a game about angels. It can be any genre or theme, so long as it involves angels in some way, however minor.

The funniest, cleverest, most creative or just which ever one I like most will receive this tiny winged man in the post. Winners will be chosen on friday, keep an eye on this week's winners to see if you've won. This competition is open to European readers only I'm afraid.

Good luck everyone!