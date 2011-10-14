EU giveaway: Win a Deus Ex: Human Revolution collector's edition!

With the Deus Ex: Human Revolution Missing Link DLC out next week the nice chaps of Square-Enix have given us some of Human Revolution to give away. Not just any copies though. No, we've got three Collectors Editions . Each one comes with tons of bonus material, in game items and even an Adam Jensen action figure. He definitely asked for this.

Check inside to see exactly what you can win, and how to enter.

The Deus Ex: Human Revolution Collector's Edition contains:



A poseable Adam Jensen action figure



DVD featuring a 44-minute “making of” special, 30-minute game soundtrack, motion-comic (adapted from DC Comics' official series), E3 trailer and animated storyboard.



40-page art book.



The Explosive Mission Pack, featuring the 'Tong's Rescue' mission



In game weapons: Automatic Unlocking Device, M-28 Utility Remote-Detonated Explosive Device (UR-DED), Linebacker G-87 multiple shot grenade launcher, Huntsman Silverback Double-Barrel Shotgun, SERSR Longsword Whisperhead silenced sniper rifle.



10,000 extra credits to buy or upgrade weapons.



Plus some gorgeous box art:

To enter, answer me this question in the comments below.

If you had the chance, what cybernetic enhancements would you have, and what would you use them for?

The cleverest, funniest, smartest or most moving entries... basically whichever ones I like most, will win the prizes. Once again this competition is for European readers only (sorry rest of the world), if you win you'll be notified in This Week's Winners .

Good luck everyone!