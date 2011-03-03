Epic show improved Unreal Engine 3 in Deus Ex style tech demo

Epic have been showing off the latest iteration of Unreal Engine 3 at GDC with a tech demo designed to show what the next generation of gaming will look like. The demo they showed had a trenchcoat wearing, augmented hero taking on security forces and giant robots with his fists. Epic's Mark Rein assured audiences that it wouldn't run on modern consoles, but was powered by three Nvidia GTX 580s, a pricey setup, but one available to PC gamers today. You'll find some stunning screenshots from the demo below.

[via VG247 ]