Epic says no in-person Fortnite in 2021

Epic games has posted a statement that might not surprise you: It's not planning any in-person Fortnite events, globally, in 2021. That very specifically includes a Fortnite World Cup.

Fortnite will continue to have online events throughout the year. Fortnite Champion Series, or FNCS, Trios events will continue throughout 2021. The FNCS for Chapter 2 - Season 5 is set to begin February 4th, 2021. "This date allows plenty of time for players to adjust to the new season and give our team more time to make adjustments before FNCS play," says Epic.

Further, Epic says that it's "looking at other avenues for high-level competition 2021." The 2021 competitive schedule will also feature weekly tournaments, unique tournaments, and Creator Cups. The post assures fans that "there will be plenty of competitions (not just Trios!) to scratch the competitive itch between FNCS seasons."

As an aside, wow, Epic's post really is a masterpiece in the genre of "Carefully Crafted PR Statements." It manages to talk about the pandemic without once using the words pandemic, coronavirus, or COVID-19.