Enslaved: Odyssey to the West confirmed for PC after Australian classification

Odyssey to the West? More like Odyssey to the Best ... system. Sorry, I need more coffee. What I'm trying to say is that Ninja Theory's under-appreciated post-apocalyptic action game Enslaved has been confirmed for the PC, following a rating from the Australian classification board of a previously unannounced "Premium Edition". This is good news for fans of colourful robot-infested overgrowths, hitting things with a stick, or watching the rubber-faced Andy Serkis do virtual puppetry.

Following the board's premature announcement, Namco Bandai confirmed the existence of Enslaved: Odyssey to the West's Premium Edition with Polygon , and also revealed that it would be released on PS3 and PC. The existence of a Steam database entry , briefly titled "Enslaved", suggests at least one of the distributors that will be handling the release.

Beyond the main game, Enslaved received a DLC pack called Pigsy's Perfect 10. At a guess, this package will bundle them both up. No release date has been provided yet, but it's a game worth looking out for. It's an enjoyable retelling of the Journey to the West legend, one filled with platforming, biffing, and some gorgeous environments.