Popular

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West confirmed for PC after Australian classification

By

Odyssey to the West? More like Odyssey to the Best ... system. Sorry, I need more coffee. What I'm trying to say is that Ninja Theory's under-appreciated post-apocalyptic action game Enslaved has been confirmed for the PC, following a rating from the Australian classification board of a previously unannounced "Premium Edition". This is good news for fans of colourful robot-infested overgrowths, hitting things with a stick, or watching the rubber-faced Andy Serkis do virtual puppetry.

Following the board's premature announcement, Namco Bandai confirmed the existence of Enslaved: Odyssey to the West's Premium Edition with Polygon , and also revealed that it would be released on PS3 and PC. The existence of a Steam database entry , briefly titled "Enslaved", suggests at least one of the distributors that will be handling the release.

Beyond the main game, Enslaved received a DLC pack called Pigsy's Perfect 10. At a guess, this package will bundle them both up. No release date has been provided yet, but it's a game worth looking out for. It's an enjoyable retelling of the Journey to the West legend, one filled with platforming, biffing, and some gorgeous environments.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments