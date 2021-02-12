Elusive Ryzen 7 5800X is available from AMD, get it while you can

Planning to build a new PC around AMD's latest generation Ryzen 5000 series processors? Finding one in stock at MSRP is no easy task, but if you are quick, you can snag one from AMD's webstore in the US right this very moment.

I have no idea how long it will last—a post on Reddit yesterday drew attention to it, as well as the Ryzen 5 5600X, which has already sold out. But now a day later, the higher-end AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is still showing as available for $449. Trying to find a new AMD CPU in stock is one thing, but grabbing it at it's MSRP is another. Go, go, go!

The Ryzen 7 5800X needs little introduction to anyone reading this, but here's one anyway—it is an 8-core/16-thread processor based on AMD's newest Zen 3 architecture. At stock settings, it has a 3.8GHz base clock and 4.7GHz boost clock, to go along with a meaty 32MB of L3 cache.

Simply put, the Ryzen 7 5800X is one of the best CPUs for gaming, and is a great mid-range chip for serious work as well. It pairs especially well with an X570 or B550 motherboard, though you can also drop it into a previous generation X470 or B450 mobo, just be sure to update the BIOS first.

The same chip was also available for MSRP at Walmart yesterday, but sold out fast, leaving only inflated listings from marketplace sellers (starting at $570).