Elemental: War of Magic will have the best DRM

Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock, recently told PC Gamer what sort of DRM he has planned for his upcoming turn based strategy-cum-RPG Elemental: War of Magic. His plan is simple: "What I think would be helpful against piracy is if you actually gave users stuff." The limited edition boxed set of the game will be full of undownloadable trinkets.

It'll contain a map, pewter dragon, a poster, and the Hiergemenon – the game's encyclopedia, in book form. Brad calls it “Half D&D monster manual and half lore book.” It's got maps and artwork, race profiles, short stories, and a detailed breakdown of the game's universe.

I remember when my brother moved out, we agreed that he could keep the Morrowind collector's edition pewter Ordinator figurine and map, and I would keep the game. I can't believe I was so stupid . Do you care about maps and pewter figures? And how does a map work for a game with a randomised landscape, anyway?

Elemental: War of Magic is a turn based strategy from the developers of Galactic Civilisations 2 - think of it like a GalCiv game pretending to be an Ultima game, with a bit of Populous thrown in. We'll have an in-depth preview in next month's issue.