Elemental: Fallen Enchantress trailer shows off updated combat

Stardock have released a preview trailer for the upcoming Elemental expansion, Fallen Enchantress . The video takes us through some of the combat changes that the expansion will make, and introduces us to some of the new wandering monsters, including Morian the Ruin of Summer. I thought rainclouds were the ruin of summer, but I was wrong. It's actually a twenty foot tall half swamp, half bear monster.

Fallen Enchantress is due out before summer, and will be free to anyone who bought Elemental before October 31 2010.

