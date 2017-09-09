Elder Scrolls Online developer unveils new PvP mode and details Clockwork City DLC

Elder Scrolls Online developer ZeniMax Online Studios has revealed the full contents of its next DLC package, Clockwork City, and unveiled a new King of the Hill PvP mode that will come to the game for free later this year.

In Crazy King, a new Battlegrounds mode, players will have to hold and capture a point that moves randomly around the map. It will arrive in Update 16 alongside bug fixes, balance changes and performance tweaks. More details are promised nearer to release later this year.

On the Clockwork City DLC, first announced in June, ZeniMax said it will feature a Daedric conspiracy-laden standalone story that's roughly the size of the quests in the Dark Brotherhood or Thieves Guild DLC packs.

It's set, naturally, in Clockwork City, a mechanical world that features briefly in the ESO: Morrowind expansion, as well as in the original Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.

You'll fight two World Bosses, dive into two Delves (think mini dungeons) and complete a new Trial that pits groups of 12 players against three mechanical bosses. It's a "shorter trial experience" than most, and success bags you some powerful weapons.

You won't need to own the Morrowind expansion to get the DLC, and it will be free to ESO Plus members. Everyone else will buy it through the Crown Store (there's no detail on the price yet).

