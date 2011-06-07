E3 2011: Tim's video verdict - Ubisoft Press Conference

[bcvideo id="980220721001"]

Tim likes people pointing cameras in his face and saying "talk now please" that he's sent us another video verdict, this time covering Ubisoft's press conference. He talks about the three games from the presentation that we should be excited about, while jaunty music plays in the background. Among his selections are the gorgeous Trackmania sequel, and the Inglourious Basterds-inspired Brothers in Arms: Furious 4. That second one's quite a departure: last time we left the series, we were mediating on the nature of war and seeing ghosts inside an earnest soldier's head. Now we'll be lopping scalps off comedy-Nazis and shooting people while they poo. There's also talk of Far Cry 3, something Graham covered in detail in his preview .