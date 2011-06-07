E3 2011: New Deus Ex: Human Revolution screenshots sneak out of E3

Behold! More fruit from E3: Deus Ex: Human Revolution screenshots. We've played the first ten hours of DX: HR, and communicated our excitement for the game with an entire week of diaries that showed the variety of ways in which it can be played. The game's close to launch now - August 23rd in North America, 26th in August - and these shots represent a fairly well-finished game. That first one also represents the way Tom likes to play.